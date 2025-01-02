Ghana Committed to Achieving Zero HIV Deaths in 2025

Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, Program Manager of the National AIDS and STI Control Program (NCAP) has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to reducing HIV-related deaths to zero in 2025. In an interview on January 1, 2025, Dr. Addo emphasized the importance of knowing one’s HIV status, adhering to medication, and utilizing innovative methods such as HIV self-testing kits.

According to Dr. Addo, Ghana has seen continued new HIV infections, transmission, and deaths in recent years. However, with the introduction of HIV self-testing kits and community-based interventions, the country aims to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets. Currently, 65% of people living with HIV in Ghana know their status, 69% are on treatment, and 89% have achieved viral suppression.

The Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with stakeholders, has distributed over 50,000 condoms and 500 HIV self-test kits along the beaches since December 26. This initiative aims to create awareness and promote HIV prevention, especially during the festive season.

Ghana is set to host the International Conference on AIDS and STI in Africa in December 2025, which will bring together almost 10,000 participants. The conference aims to raise awareness, promote private sector involvement, and strengthen Ghana’s health system in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Dr. Addo expressed gratitude to the media for their continuous support and called for partnerships to achieve the goal of a generation free of HIV.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an awareness campaign along the beach during the festive period, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, President of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), said the campaign was a huge success, with many people voluntarily undergoing HIV testing. While Ernest declined to disclose the number of positive cases recorded, he emphasized that the data collected would be reported to the National AIDS Control Program and added to the national data.

Mr Ortsin further disclosed that the network plans to continue its awareness and education efforts throughout the year, with activations scheduled for Valentine’s Day and other events. Collaborating with the National AIDS Control Program, the Ghana Health Service, and other stakeholders, the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network remains committed to combating the spread of HIV and AIDS in Ghana.

