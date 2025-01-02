Freddie Blay Urges NPP Unity and Reflection Before Deciding on 2028 Flagbearer

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has emphasized the need for the party to prioritize unity and introspection following their 2024 election defeat.

In a candid interview with Gh One, Blay called on the party to shift its focus from the ongoing discussions about who should become the next flagbearer, stressing that now is not the time for division. Instead, he urged party members to collectively identify the reasons behind the electoral loss and the failure of many NPP supporters to turn out and vote.

Blay suggested that once the party fully understands the root causes of the defeat, it would be more appropriate to decide on the candidate who should lead the NPP in the 2028 elections. He further expressed his personal preference for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting his belief in the Vice President’s potential to lead the country effectively. However, Blay acknowledged that the decision should be made collectively, reflecting the importance of party unity during this crucial period.

“I think he was good, he is still good. I think he will be the best person for the country,” Blay remarked about Bawumia. However, he added, “Let’s leave it for the party to decide,” underscoring the importance of unity within the party ranks. His call for introspection comes at a time when the NPP faces a crucial moment in its history, as party members and supporters grapple with the fallout from the recent elections.

Blay’s comments also serve as a reminder that political parties, especially those with a rich history like the NPP, must address internal challenges before making decisions that could shape their future. The former chairman’s stance emphasizes that the party’s future success will depend on a unified approach, with a focus on identifying and addressing its weaknesses rather than being divided over leadership. In the coming years, the NPP will need to take a careful and measured approach to rebuild, ensuring that the next election cycle is met with renewed energy and unity.