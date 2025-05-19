Ghana Confirms Two New Mpox Cases, Total Rises to Four

Ghana’s Health Service has identified two additional Mpox infections, doubling the nation’s total confirmed cases to four.

The new patients—detected in Greater Accra and Western regions—show no epidemiological links to earlier cases, suggesting potential undetected community transmission.

Health officials activated emergency protocols Sunday, deploying contact tracing teams and urging citizens to practice rigorous hand hygiene and avoid physical contact with symptomatic individuals. The viral disease, transmitted through close contact with infected persons or contaminated materials, presents with rashes, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Media must amplify accurate prevention messaging,” stressed the Ghana Health Service, recalling the country’s successful management of prior outbreaks. No deaths have been reported, but authorities warn against complacency given the virus’s spread pattern in neighboring countries.