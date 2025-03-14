Ghana Expands Public Service Fellowship to Forge Inclusive Next-Gen Leaders

Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) of Ghana has opened applications for its 2025 Public Service Fellowship, aiming to inject fresh, diverse talent into the nation’s bureaucracy amid a push to modernize governance and address systemic inequities.

Backed by the Mastercard Foundation and Ghana’s Public Services Commission, the program will admit 45 fellows—a 29% increase from 2024—with a mandate to prioritize young women, persons with disabilities, and Mastercard Foundation scholars.

The year-long fellowship targets graduates aged 22–32 who’ve completed national service, offering placements in ministries, departments, and state-owned enterprises. “Diversity isn’t a checkbox—it’s the engine of effective policymaking,” said EPL Ghana Country Director Juliet Amoah, emphasizing that inclusive recruitment strengthens public trust and service delivery. Since its 2018 launch, the initiative has placed over 200 fellows, many now shaping sectors from healthcare to infrastructure.

Programs Manager Elizabeth-Zionita Akorfa Dzah noted the 2025 cohort’s focus on “untapped talent pools,” citing research that diverse teams enhance decision-making and innovation. The move aligns with broader African trends, as nations like Kenya and Rwanda similarly leverage youth fellowships to counter bureaucratic stagnation and brain drain.

Applications, open through April 21 via EPL’s Nyansapo portal, precede a curriculum blending leadership training with hands-on governance roles. With Ghana’s public sector grappling with inefficiencies and a looming youth unemployment crisis, the fellowship underscores a strategic bet: that equipping young leaders today could redefine public service tomorrow.

Apply here: EPL Ghana 2025 Fellowship