Ghana Initiates VAT Restructuring with IMF Amid Calls for Inclusive Process

A specialized International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will arrive in Ghana on Monday to assist the government in overhauling the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) system, marking a critical step in fulfilling a key campaign pledge by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The reforms aim to streamline contentious tax policies, including eliminating the COVID-19 levy and reintegrating the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) into the VAT framework.

This mission operates independently from an ongoing IMF review of Ghana’s $3 billion Extended Credit Facility program, which determines eligibility for further bailout disbursements. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson first announced the collaboration in his inaugural budget speech, aligning with the NDC’s 2024 electoral promise to rationalize Ghana’s tax regime.

Daniel Nuer, Director of Revenue Policy at the Ministry of Finance, confirmed the IMF team’s agenda during a Ghana Revenue Authority retreat. “Major reforms will include scrapping the COVID-19 levy and restructuring VAT for small taxpayers,” he stated, urging full cooperation with the IMF assessors.

Business leaders are pressing for inclusion in the restructuring process. The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) warn that excluding key players risks flawed outcomes. “Reforms cannot be confined to technocrats while those impacted are sidelined,” said GUTA President Joseph Obeng. The government has yet to clarify how stakeholder input will be integrated.

The VAT overhaul follows years of public frustration over layered levies, which businesses argue stifle growth. The COVID-19 levy, introduced in 2021 as a 1% add-on to VAT, has drawn particular criticism for inflating costs amid economic recovery efforts.

Ghana’s VAT restructuring underscores the delicate balance between fiscal consolidation and economic revitalization. IMF-driven tax reforms have a mixed history in West Africa: Nigeria’s 2020 VAT hike to 7.5% sparked inflation, while Senegal’s streamlined tax code improved compliance. For Ghana, success hinges on transparency and buy-in from SMEs, which contribute 70% of VAT revenue but often face cumbersome compliance processes.

The move also tests the NDC’s reform credibility. Previous administrations struggled to implement lasting tax changes; in 2022, protests forced the government to abandon a proposed 1.75% e-levy on digital transactions. While abolishing the COVID-19 levy may ease public discontent, merging NHIL and GETFund with VAT risks blurring earmarked funding for healthcare and education—critical sectors already strained by debt restructuring.

Economists note that Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio, at 13% in 2023, lags behind the Sub-Saharan average of 17%. Effective VAT reforms could narrow this gap, but as the IMF’s 2019 Ghana Country Report cautioned, “progress requires sustained engagement beyond technical adjustments.” With Ghana’s public debt at 84% of GDP and inflation hovering at 23%, the stakes for this overhaul—and its architects—are exceptionally high.