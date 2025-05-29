Ghana Lawmakers Challenge Embassy Closure Amid Corruption Probe

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei has strongly criticized the government’s abrupt closure of Ghana’s Embassy in Washington D.C., calling the move “reckless and diplomatically costly” due to the lack of prior parliamentary consultation.

Appiagyei raised the issue during a Tuesday briefing by parliamentary leadership outlining the agenda for the Second Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament. She confirmed the Minority Caucus intends to summon Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to explain the decision.

Appiagyei further stated the Minority would push for government accountability on several fronts, including funding statutory bodies, completing abandoned projects, disclosing presidential travel expenses, and explaining the rising cost of living despite cedi appreciation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the embassy would reopen on Thursday, May 29. A Ministry statement on Tuesday explained the closure was part of finalizing “ongoing structural reforms,” with a team of seasoned diplomats tasked to complete the process. Minister Ablakwa had initially announced the temporary closure starting Monday, May 26, citing a restructuring and systems overhaul.

Concurrently, the Ministry implemented sweeping personnel changes. Ablakwa confirmed the recall of all ministry staff posted to Washington and the immediate dissolution of the embassy’s IT department. All locally recruited staff were suspended. These actions followed a damning audit of the embassy’s operations, particularly its IT functions.

The audit implicated Fred Kwarteng, a locally recruited IT staff member hired in August 2017. Minister Ablakwa, referencing the audit and Kwarteng’s alleged admission, stated Kwarteng created an unauthorized link on the embassy website. This link diverted visa and passport applicants to his private company, Ghana Travel Consultants (GTC), where he charged extra fees ranging from $29.75 to $60 per applicant. Ablakwa asserted these charges were illegal, unapproved by the Ministry or Parliament, and that Kwarteng retained all proceeds. Kwarteng has been dismissed. Ablakwa stated he took these actions “with the firm support of President John Dramani Mahama.”

The embassy resumes operations this week amidst ongoing political scrutiny and reforms triggered by the corruption findings.