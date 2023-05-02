Ghana Prepares To Launch Its Official Space Policy In June

At the recent 2023 NewSpace Africa Conference, Ghana stated that it would launch its official space policy in June.

Professor Dickson, Director of the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI), noted that Ghana had developed its space policy, with a proposed launch date set for June 2023.

Ghana has been working on passing the Ghana Space Policy, which is aimed at supporting the efforts of the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute in harnessing space technology for socio-economic development.

He stated that the Ghanaian cabinet had approved the Ghana Space Implementation Plan to enable the full operationalisation of the Ghana Space Agency in 2023.

Why This Matters

The elevation status of the GSSTI will allow for better enforcement of laws to protect land reserved for earth observatory activities that impact the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory and the GSSTI.

This will ultimately lead to improved Earth observatory activities in Ghana.