Ghana to increase electricity, water utility tariffs to boost supply

Ghana will increase the tariffs of state utilities of electricity and water to enable the service providers to have more profits to boost supply, said a press statement by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) Monday.

The statement announced a 27.1 percent increase in electricity tariff and a 21.5 percent increase for water, which will take effect from September.

The statement said despite the economic difficulties faced by consumers, “the PURC is of the view that without these tariff increases, the utility providers may not be able to meet their mandate.”

It said that a level of tariff increases for public utilities was inevitable for Ghana to avoid another power crisis and its effects, including job losses.

“In balancing the interests of the service providers and consumers, the PURC acknowledged that the very economic variables that have occasioned the steep increases proposed by the service providers also affect the consumers,” said the statement.

The regulator pledged to continue to monitor the performance of the utility service providers to ensure quality delivery and also implement a quarterly tariff review in line with its rate setting guidelines.