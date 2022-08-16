Events to Follow on August 16

GERMAN CHANCELLOR TO MEET WITH PALESTINIAN LEADER

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin to discuss bilateral relations, the current situation in the Palestinian territories, and the prospects of the Middle East peace process.

A joint press conference of Scholz and Abbas will follow the meeting.

APEC SENIOR OFFICIALS MEETING TO BE HELD IN THAILAND UNTIL AUGUST 31

The Third Senior Officials Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be held from August 16-31 in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai.

During the meeting, the parties will discuss the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific in the post-COVID-19 context, the implementation of the endorsed safe passage initiatives, and the development of the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy.

APEC TOURISM WORKING GROUP TO HOLD MEETING

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Working Group will hold a meeting from August 16-17 in Thai’s capital of Bangkok.

SECOND SCO ECONOMIC FORUM TO TAKE PLACE IN UZBEKISTAN

The second Economic Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will take place on August 16-17 in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

The main goal of the meeting is to focus on the problems and prospects of mutually beneficial trade and economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.