Ghanaian Boxer Bukom Banku Denies Allegations of Public Brawl with Woman

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, has strongly refuted claims of physically engaging in a public altercation with a woman, following a video that has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows Banku, whose clothes were reportedly torn, seemingly defending himself against an agitated woman. The boxer later identified her as his former partner, claiming that the confrontation stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

Smh what at all is this? pic.twitter.com/lGX7WVzC5H — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) November 23, 2024

In a follow-up video released on social media, Bukom Banku explained that he did not lay a hand on the woman, clarifying that the incident was the result of an emotional exchange. According to the former boxer, he had approached his ex-girlfriend to ask why she had been insulting him every time he passed by her.

Banku stated that the woman, upset by the conversation, reacted aggressively, throwing pepper at him and unleashing further verbal abuse. He emphasized, however, that despite her hostile actions, he did not retaliate physically.

“She is my ex-girlfriend. I left her, and she is angry with me. She insults members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because I support the party, and whenever I walk by, she hurls insults at me. But I never threw a punch. Everyone who watched the video can see I didn’t,” Banku explained.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some condemning the boxer’s alleged involvement in the brawl, while others have supported his version of events.