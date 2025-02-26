Ghanaian Lawmaker Urged to Apologize for “Condescending” Remarks Toward Creative Industry

A growing chorus of voices in Ghana’s creative community is demanding an apology from First Deputy Minority Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu following remarks perceived as dismissive toward actor and politician John Dumelo during a parliamentary vetting session.

Iddrisu, while quizzing Dumelo on his readiness to serve as Deputy Agriculture Minister, cautioned the actor-turned-politician to abandon a “movie industry mindset” and adopt a more serious approach to governance.

“The Ministry is not your movie set,” Iddrisu stated, urging Dumelo to prioritize collaboration over individualism. “This is serious work. Assist your minister—don’t ‘jump the gun.’” The comments, framed as advice, quickly drew ire from filmmakers, artists, and cultural advocates who interpreted them as a slight against the professionalism of creative workers.

Critics argue Iddrisu’s language perpetuates outdated stereotypes that trivialize Ghana’s vibrant arts sector, which contributes significantly to the economy and global cultural influence. “Creativity is not a hobby—it’s a livelihood demanding discipline, innovation, and rigor,” said filmmaker Akosua Adoma, reflecting widespread frustration. “To imply our industry lacks seriousness is not only insulting but ignorant.”

Dumelo, a popular actor and member of parliament, has yet to publicly address the backlash. However, allies within the creative sector stress the incident underscores a broader tension between traditional political elites and Ghana’s evolving cultural workforce. Social media campaigns with hashtags like #RespectGhanaCreatives have amplified calls for Iddrisu to retract his statement, with many noting that Dumelo’s crossover from entertainment to politics exemplifies the multifaceted expertise of modern leaders.

Political analysts suggest the controversy highlights shifting dynamics in Ghana’s public discourse, where creatives increasingly demand recognition as stakeholders in national development. As debates over representation and respect intensify, Iddrisu’s remarks—and his response to the outcry—may test Parliament’s ability to bridge divides between institutional governance and grassroots cultural influence.

For now, the creative industry’s message is clear: dismissing their contributions risks alienating a generation of Ghanaians whose art, films, and innovations shape the nation’s identity at home and abroad.