Ghanaian parliament votes to abolish death penalty

Ghana’s parliament late Tuesday voted to amend the country’s criminal offenses act to abolish the death penalty.

After a third reading of the proposed bill, House Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin declared the Criminal Offences Amendment Act 2022 duly passed.

“The death penalty is too final and irreversible, and parliament has made Ghana proud by abolishing the death penalty. It is good for the country,” Francis Xavier Sosu, a member of parliament, told the media.

In Ghana, only the president can order the execution of the death penalty on a convict, which has not been carried out for more than 30 years.