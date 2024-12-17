Ghanaians Celebrate as NDC’s Victory Signals the End of Akufo-Addo’s Presidency

Excitement and jubilation have swept across Ghana following the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) resounding electoral victory in 2024, marking what many view as the end of the era of Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

The win has sparked celebrations, particularly among NDC supporters and sympathizers, who are eager to welcome a new era under President-elect John Mahama, set to be sworn in on January 7, 2025.

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, expressed the collective sentiment in an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station. He attributed the widespread celebrations to the deep dissatisfaction with the outgoing administration’s policies and leadership style.

In his remarks, Gbande did not hold back in his criticism of President Akufo-Addo, describing his leadership as nepotistic, tribalistic, and discriminatory. “President Akufo-Addo is a nepotistic, tribalistic, and discriminative politician who undermines those he does not like. He was never a president for all Ghanaians; he was a president for his family, brothers, and sisters,” Gbande said. He also accused the outgoing president of presiding over unprecedented levels of political scandal and corruption.

Gbande further warned that those who had used their positions in the Akufo-Addo administration to enrich themselves at the expense of the nation would be held accountable. “After January 7th, everybody will see their true size in this country. Let me assure you, anyone who has stolen anything that belongs to Ghana will have to either return it voluntarily or be pursued until it is recovered,” he declared.

He stressed that the NDC’s fight is not just a political one, but a battle for the future of the nation. “We are politicians, but this is not about politics; it is a fight for our generation and the future. The NPP has stolen more than they need—not because they were in dire need, but simply to deny the rest of us the benefits of this country. That is wickedness and pure evil,” he continued.

As President Akufo-Addo’s tenure nears its end, criticism of his leadership continues to mount. Many critics have labelled his presidency as one marked by cronyism and favoritism, with some going so far as to describe him as a “democratic dictator” who prioritized policies that benefited his close associates and family.

With the incoming NDC administration preparing to take office, the true legacy of Akufo-Addo’s presidency will be assessed by time and posterity. However, for now, the focus is on a new chapter for Ghana, one filled with high hopes and expectations under John Mahama’s leadership.