Ghana’s Gold-for-Oil Program Stabilizes Fuel Prices Amid Economic Challenges, Study Reveals

In 2022, Ghana launched an unconventional strategy to tackle soaring fuel costs and a weakening currency: the Gold-for-Oil (G4O) program.

By exchanging gold reserves for imported petroleum, the government aimed to curb reliance on U.S. dollars for oil purchases, ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and stabilize pump prices. Over a year into the initiative, a new analysis suggests the policy has delivered measurable gains, though challenges persist.

Ghana’s economy, already strained by pre-pandemic debt, faced intensified turmoil after COVID-19 and the Ukraine war disrupted global supply chains. With inflation hitting 54% in late 2022 and the cedi depreciating rapidly, the country’s dependence on imported fuel—which accounts for nearly a third of its import bill—exacerbated the crisis. The G4O program emerged as a stopgap, leveraging Ghana’s gold reserves to secure oil without depleting scarce dollar reserves. Under the scheme, the Bank of Ghana collaborates with mineral and petroleum agencies to trade locally mined gold for fuel, which is then distributed domestically.

Preliminary data from two major oil marketers, Goil and Star Oil, indicate the program has tempered fuel price volatility. Between January 2023 and February 2025, average diesel prices at Goil dropped by 20%, while petrol prices fell 5.5%. Star Oil saw a 17% decline in diesel costs, though its petrol prices remained relatively unchanged. Researchers attribute this divergence to Goil’s heavier reliance on G4O-sourced fuel. Globally, diesel prices fell during the period, while petrol costs rose—a trend that amplified the program’s stabilizing role domestically, according to the study.

Crucially, the analysis found weakened links between exchange rates and pump prices after G4O’s launch. Before the program, a 1% depreciation of the cedi correlated with a 0.44–0.56% rise in fuel prices. Post-implementation, this relationship diminished, suggesting reduced vulnerability to currency swings. “The program acts as a buffer,” researchers noted, “shielding consumers from the full brunt of forex fluctuations.” Notably, shifts in global oil prices also showed altered dynamics: rising international costs coincided with a stronger cedi during G4O, countering previous trends.

Despite these gains, the cedi’s volatility remains a concern. While G4O-funded imports covered 30% of Ghana’s fuel needs—worth $2 billion—over 18 months, the broader market still depends on dollars. This partial dependency explains why exchange rates continue to influence prices, albeit less sharply. “The program isn’t a silver bullet,” the study cautions, “but abandoning it would reverse progress.” Experts recommend scaling G4O while addressing systemic issues like tax policies and smuggling, which also distort prices.

The initiative, though unprecedented, echoes past crises. During the 1973 oil shock, some nations explored commodity bartering, but Ghana is the first to institutionalize such swaps. Critics have questioned its longevity, citing governance risks and global gold price volatility. Yet, with fuel imports costing $4.8 billion annually, the government views G4O as a pragmatic workaround. “It’s a bold experiment,” said an economist familiar with the study, “and early results justify cautious optimism.”

As Ghana refines the program, the focus turns to sustainability. Analysts urge tighter integration with fiscal reforms to tackle debt and inflation holistically. For now, the data offers a reprieve: in a turbulent economy, gold has bought Ghana not just fuel, but time.