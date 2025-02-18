Ghana’s High Data Costs Linked to Reliance on Foreign Servers, Experts Warn

Ghana’s struggle with soaring mobile data costs is increasingly tied to its dependence on international digital infrastructure, according to industry experts.

As public frustration grows over expensive internet access—a necessity for daily life—a government-appointed committee is now probing solutions, with a key focus on how data consumption patterns inflate prices.

Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and member of the newly formed ministerial committee, highlights a critical issue: most digital services used by Ghanaians rely on servers and internet gateways hosted abroad. “Every time we access platforms like YouTube or Gmail, our data requests travel thousands of miles to servers in the U.S. or Europe before reaching our devices,” he explained during a press briefing. This lengthy journey, facilitated by undersea fiber-optic cables, forces local internet providers to pay hefty fees to foreign network operators—costs ultimately passed to consumers.

The problem extends beyond casual social media use. Banks, government agencies, and businesses frequently depend on foreign-hosted cloud storage and software, inadvertently escalating demand—and expenses—for international bandwidth. For instance, storing files on Google Drive instead of a local alternative or streaming Netflix adds layers of cost buried in monthly data bills.

Experts argue that reducing these expenses requires a shift toward local digital infrastructure. Hosting websites, apps, and cloud services within Ghana would keep data traffic domestic, slashing reliance on pricey international routes. While taxes and telecom pricing remain contentious, Dr. Ashigbey stresses that consumer behavior plays an underacknowledged role. “The more we lean on foreign servers, the higher the toll,” he noted.

The Communications Ministry’s committee, inaugurated by Minister Samuel Nartey George, faces mounting pressure to deliver actionable strategies. Past campaigns and protests against data costs have highlighted public urgency, but lasting solutions may hinge on incentivizing local tech investment and fostering homegrown digital ecosystems.

For now, the message is clear: Ghana’s path to affordable internet lies not only in policy reform but in rethinking where—and how—its digital life is hosted.