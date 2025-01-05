Ghana’s Inauguration of John Dramani Mahama Set for January 7, with Strict Security and International Presence

Ghana is gearing up for the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as the country’s next president on January 7, 2024, with detailed plans in place to ensure a smooth and secure event.

The ceremony will take place at the Black Star Square, one of Ghana’s most iconic landmarks, where organizers have designated three separate zones to manage crowds and enhance security. Zone 1 will be reserved for invited dignitaries and parliamentary members, with access restricted to those holding invitation cards. Zone 2, open to the general public, will feature large LED screens for better viewing, while Zone 3 will be set aside for the press, with facilities designed to support the media’s extensive coverage of the occasion.

In preparation for the expected influx of attendees, authorities have implemented significant traffic changes throughout Accra. Several major roads, including 28th February Road, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Castle Road, and Starlet 91 Road, will be closed. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes such as Salem Avenue, Oxford Street, and Liberia Road. Additionally, parking will be available at key locations like the back of the Independence Arch, the State House Forecourt, and the Access Bank Car Park to ensure the smooth flow of traffic around the event.

The inauguration will also see a strong international presence, with ten heads of state, two vice presidents, one speaker of parliament, and two former presidents, alongside various international organizations, expected to attend. This high-profile participation underscores the significance of the event, both for Ghana and for the wider African and global community.

With over 700 media accreditation requests submitted, the event will be widely covered, providing extensive access to journalists, including a centralized clean feed for television networks. As Ghana enters this new chapter, all eyes will be on Mahama’s inauguration, which marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape.