Ghana’s Looming Power Crisis Threatens Economic Stability, Experts Warn

Ghana’s industrial sector faces a mounting energy crisis that could cripple businesses and derail economic growth unless urgent, long-term reforms are implemented, warns the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI).

With planned shutdowns of critical gas facilities set to slash supplies by up to 50 million cubic feet per day (MMscfd) by March 2025—and a staggering 102 MMscfd by late 2025—the nation’s reliance on gas-fueled power generation has become a precarious lifeline.

Small-scale enterprises already grapple with erratic electricity, but the impending gas shortages threaten to escalate operational costs and disrupt supply chains nationwide. Ghana’s dependence on natural gas has surged since 2020, with government spending projected to hit $1.22 billion by 2025, more than double 2019 levels. Yet systemic inefficiencies, a crippling energy sector debt, and insufficient processing capacity persist, leaving businesses vulnerable.

“The math is simple: no gas, no power. No power, no productivity,” said an Accra-based manufacturer, echoing frustrations over daily outages that force firms to invest in expensive backup generators. These costs, coupled with potential production halts, risk eroding Ghana’s competitiveness in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where reliable energy is pivotal for regional trade.

While the government insists it has secured adequate fuel reserves to avert blackouts, critics argue such assurances ignore deeper structural flaws. The NRGI urges a overhaul of Ghana’s gas master plan, cautioning against costly long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts that could spike electricity prices. “Short-term fixes won’t suffice,” an NRGI analyst stressed. “Transparency in gas negotiations and a diversified energy mix are non-negotiable for sustainability.”

The crisis also reignites debate over the fate of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the debt-ridden state power distributor. Past attempts to privatize ECG through concession agreements collapsed amid public outcry over tariff hikes and opaque deals. Critics warn privatization without addressing ECG’s governance woes—including $2.6 billion in sector debt—could burden consumers further while failing to stabilize supply.

Ghana’s power struggles evoke memories of the 2012–2016 “dumsor” crisis, which cost the economy an estimated $4 billion. Now, as maintenance shutdowns loom, history threatens to repeat. Without decisive action to balance renewable investments, streamline gas use, and reform ECG, analysts fear Ghana’s economic ambitions may short-circuit—leaving businesses and households in the dark.

The clock is ticking: Will policymakers prioritize lasting solutions, or will the lights dim on growth once more?