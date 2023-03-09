GNPC hands over completed toilet facility to TTH

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through its Foundation, has handed over a completed toilet facility to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The 12-unit facility constructed by the GNPC Foundation is to help improve sanitation at the TTH.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, who handed over the keys to the facility to the authorities of the TTH in Tamale, said the toilet facility was under the social amenities’ thematic area of the GNPC Foundation.

Mr Emmanuel Donkor, Director of Administration at the TTH, expressed profound gratitude to the GNPC Foundation for the gesture, saying the hospital yearned for a toilet facility to serve patients’ relatives.

He said it was a relief to staff of the hospital as patients’ relatives would not compete with patients over toilet facilities in the wards, adding health and sanitation of the hospital would improve.

He acknowledged previous interventions of the GNPC, which included a GH¢100,000 grant for the oncology unit and asked for their continuous support in enhancing health care delivery.