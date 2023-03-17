“God give me the strength to overcome this pain”- Atsu’s twin sister cries

Christiana Atsupie Twasam, the twin sister of former Black Stars’ influential player, Christian Atsu Twasam in a sorrowful mood pleaded for God’s strength to journey on life after losing her dearest twin brother.

Christian Atsu was found dead after 12 days in rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

The 31-year-old was plying his trade with Turkish club Hatayspor FC when the heartbreaking disaster occurred.

A disaster that sent Ghana, into a state of pain and anguish, and tears as they mourn the passing of the humanitarian, who was passionate about helping the less privileged in society.

His sister, Atsupie Twasam in her tribute said, “Atsu, my heartbeat, the love of my life, my husband, my world, my role model. I journey to Turkey with the motive of returning to the UK with you alive after the news of the earthquake, but as the holy book always says our thoughts, ways, and plans are not of his plans.

“You have a mother’s heart, Atsu and when you do say “Atsupie it is okay, just overlook it, it’s nothing”. Atsu, you left me in the middle of the ocean, as we are not done with our plans and the love we shared. Atsu, I pray you and the Almighty God grant me the strength to overcome this pain and permanent scar and to continue with your good deeds. Atsu, I love you beyond everything, but the Almighty God loves you more, rest in perfect peace, love, till we meet again.”

Christian Atsu was given a state funeral at the Forecourt of the State House on Friday, March 17.

Atsu played for clubs including Everton, Chelsea, and Newcastle, and had 65 caps for the Black Stars of Ghana where he scored 10 with nine assists.

His best shot for the senior national team was when he received the best player award of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea when he helped Ghana to reach the final stage.