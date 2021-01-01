The Very Reverend Emmanuel Kobena Aryee, Superintendent Minister, Methodist Church, Madina Circuit on the eve of the New Year called on Ghanaians “to seek the kingdom of God first and its righteousness and all other things shall be added”.

“Godliness was valuable unto all things and Godliness with contentment was a great gain,” Rev. Aryee stated at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Madina’s 31st watchnight service to say goodbye to 2020 and usher in the 2021.

Rev. Aryee said one’s spiritual life was the most important aspect of life and we should always seek the kingdom of God first.

He said “there was no easy route to the spirit world so training yourself Godly and centering your life to God was the gateway. For one’s Christian life to be strong, prayer and fasting is always the key, and always let your life matches with the word of God”.

Rev. Aryee admonished Christians: “our prayers should be powerful and we should always love to pray and meditate on the word of God in 2021”.