Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has donated an ambulance to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, to improve upon health care delivery in the University community.

The ambulance valued at US$35,500 which is equivalent to about GH200,000 is fully equipped with emergency kits.

Presenting the keys of the ambulance to the beneficiary institution, as part of the World Health Day celebration for 2021, the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku, said last year, management of UMaT made a request to the Gold Fields Mine Tarkwa for an ambulance.

He said the Mine, through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation honoured this special request to enhance UMaT’s preparedness for emergencies to save lives.

Mr Baku reiterated that henceforth in any unfortunate event that emergency care was required for a student or staff, the University would be able to swiftly transport the patients to the hospital in a well-equipped ambulance.

He urged management of UMaT to practice a good maintenance culture that would ensure that the ambulance remained in good condition for students and staff to attain the maximum benefit.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, who received the donation, expressed gratitude for the goodwill, adding that it would help assist the University community better.

He assured Gold Fields Ghana Foundation that the ambulance would be well maintained to serve its intended purpose.

Prof. Amankwah thanked Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for their continuous support to the University.