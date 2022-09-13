Gold Fields organizes free health screening for host communities

Residents of Samahu, Pepesa and Abekoase in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality have benefited from a free health screening exercise organized by Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Tarkwa Mine.

The exercise, which started at 0800 hours ended at 1600 hours and the beneficiaries were screened for malaria, blood pressure, sugar level, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) among others.

Medications were freely distributed to people diagnosed with various ailments by the medical team.

Dr. Ishmael Kwesi Sackey, Health Services Manager, Gold Fields Ghana, addressing the media said, because the company prioritied health in their programmes, they found it necessary to ensure that those living in their host communities were in good health.

He explained that Gold Fields did not only care about making profit, but also sought the well-being of its host communities.

Dr Sackey advised the beneficiaries to engage in a healthy lifestyle to improve their general well-being.

The Health Services Manager gave a talk on Marburg virus disease, its mode of transmission, signs and symptoms, prevention and control measures.

Some beneficiaries in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they were grateful to GFGL, Tarkwa Mine for the exercise and called on other institutions to emulate same.