Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, District Chief Executive for Sekyere East, has reiterated the government’s commitment to developing and promoting rural industrialization.

She said the construction and inauguration of Business Resource Centres (BRC) in the various districts across the country, was an ample demonstration of the government’s resolve to promote the development, growth and expansion of micro, small and medium scale enterprises in local communities.

Madam Marfo, stated this at the inauguration of an Advisory Board for the Sekyere East Business Resource Centre at Effiduase.

The Board is to provide supervisory and managerial guidance that will engender public confidence to ensure the smooth, efficient and effective operation of the facility.

It is made up of representatives from the district assembly, Ministry of Trade and Industry, traditional councils in the district and the BRC.

Madam Boatemaa said the advisory board would work to provide leadership to enhance the work of the facility devoid of partisanship, corrupt practices and other negative acts that could hamper the smooth operations of the Centre.

She said the government would continue to initiate appropriate business strategies that would help to grow and expand the economic activities of business enterprises in rural communities, to reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr. Daniel Sukpen, the General Manager of the BRC at Effiduase, said the facility which was constructed by the government of Ghana with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and others, would help offer services that would improve the performance of businesses in the district.

Nana Osei Appiah Kubi, the Akyeampemhene of Asokore Traditional Area, urged the management of the facility to exhibit high professional standards to ensure that clients got valuable services to promote their business operations.

He pledged the support of the traditional authorities in the area to ensure the success and sustainability of the facility in the area.