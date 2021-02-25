The Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on Thursday presented a cheque for GH₵5,000.00 to a member of the Association in Hohoe.

The member, Mr Charles Addae, an enrolled nurse of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, had his room gutted by fire on October 24, 2020.

Mr Moses Anyigba, Volta Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, who presented the cheque on behalf of the National Executives and members of the Association, said it was to enable Mr Addae to replace some of his lost items.

Mr Addae on his part expressed gratitude to the GRNMA for the support.

“My prayer is may God grant every member of this Association good health and bless them for their love and support.”