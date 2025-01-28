Honorary Consulate Of The Republic Of Ghana In Worcester-Massachusetts Takes Immigration Awareness Campaign To Churches

The Honorary Consulate Of The Republic of Ghana in Worcester-Massachusetts led by Consular Ken Asafo-Adjei has rolled out a massive and intensive Immigration Awareness campaign seeking to educate and protect Ghanaian Immigrants in the wake of high rising fear and panic among Ghanaians in the USA following tight biting policies of the country.

This initiative comes in response to heightened fear and uncertainty among Ghanaians in the USA.

The campaign seeks to provide the Ghanaian community with crucial information and resources to navigate the evolving immigration landscape.

According to Consular Ken Asafo-Adjei this is a long-term initiative his office has designed to support Ghanaian immigrants.

The campaign over the weekend started with some Churches and the exercise is also expected to continue this weekend.

The events kickstarted with Ghanaian churches—including New England Ghanaian Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Christian Praise International Centre, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Mount Zion Congregation.

There are also plans to engage various Ghanaian groups from the business community in the diaspora as well as other interest groups.

The program also had in attendance the Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty and Congressman Jim McGovern who gave full assurances of their readiness to support Ghanaian Immigrants to deal with any panic and fear.

Standing Up Against Fear and Intimidation

Addressing the congregation, Mayor Joseph M. Petty emphasized Worcester’s dedication to protecting its immigrant residents amid rising concerns about federal immigration policies.

“I am proud to represent the people of Worcester, including our vibrant immigrant communities,” said Mayor Petty.

“Here in Worcester, we do not cooperate with ICE unless a criminal or civil warrant is signed by a federal judge. Our public schools and local police will not enforce immigration laws to ensure families feel safe and supported.”

He continued by condemning the fear tactics employed by former President Donald Trump’s administration and reassured residents that the city would remain a safe haven for immigrants.

“This is your city, your state, and your country. We have your back, and we will do everything to ensure you are safe and comfortable here.”

Congressman Jim McGovern, representing Massachusetts’ Second District, echoed the Mayor’s sentiments, underscoring the vital contributions of immigrants to America’s strength and diversity.

“We are blessed by the Ghanaian community here in Worcester and by immigrants across this country,” McGovern declared. “Diversity is our strength, not our weakness. It is offensive to hear anyone, especially in Washington, suggest otherwise.”

McGovern criticized policies that demonize immigrants, reassuring attendees that constitutional protections remain in place.

He denounced recent rhetoric suggesting that individuals born in the U.S. could lose citizenship, emphasizing that such claims defy constitutional law.

“Immigrants built America,” McGovern stated. “They make our country stronger economically, culturally, and morally. We must continue to protect their rights and ensure that no one has to live in fear.”

He added “My office is getting inundated with phone calls from people who are listening to what our new president is saying and wondering if it would adversely impact them and their families.

We are blessed by the Ghanaian Community here in Worcester. I’m grateful for all that you do for city and for the state and for this country.

I feel we are blessed and I want you to know that the Mayor said this and I’m going to say this again, we have your back! We have your back! We are here to work with you to make sure that nothing illegal are carried against you.

We are also here to say that the immigrants in our country are proud of our strength. America is known for its diversity that’s our strength and not our weakness and it is so offensive to me that we’re hearing people in Washington say that somehow diversity is a bad thing.”

He lamented that Trumps tactics seeking to demonise immigrants are highly offensive.

He went on to reiterate that the Mayor’s Office and his office stand willing to help the Ghanaian people in Worcester anyway they can.

Supporting Immigrant Rights

The Mayor and Congressman outlined several initiatives to support immigrants in Worcester, including plans to distribute “Know Your Rights” materials.

These resources aim to empower individuals to assert their rights if approached by immigration officials.

They also highlighted the role of local law enforcement, emphasizing that the Worcester Police Department would not enforce federal immigration laws or participate in raids unless criminal activity was involved.

A Commitment to Justice and Equality

The Congressman pledged to stand by immigrant communities in the face of divisive policies.

“We want a country where everyone—regardless of who they are, what they look like, or where they come from—is respected and included,” said McGovern. “America was built by immigrants, and they continue to make us stronger and more American.”

As the city faces challenging times, its leaders’ unwavering commitment to justice and equality offers reassurance to its diverse population.

The message was clear: Worcester stands with its immigrants, and together, the city will continue to thrive.