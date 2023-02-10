Households urged to develop fire escape plans

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II) Mr Hudu Baba, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged households to develop fire escape plans.

He said households must have escape plans, which should be used to constantly practise evacuation drills as a safety measure against fire incidents.

ADO II Mr Baba, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said an escape plan included the identification of an assembling and exit points in houses, which should be known to every member of the household.

He said it was important to envision emergencies adding it was a measure to enhance adequate preparations that could save lives during unforeseen instances.

He said “For evacuation drills, members of a household should be made to close their eyes and crawl to identify the exit point. If this is practised constantly with your family, in case of emergency, they know what to do for safety.”

He noted that crawling in a smoky area was a safety tip that prevented one from inhaling smoke saying smoke could choke fire victims making them unable to escape the scene.