Huawei to Continue Asserting Rights in US Court After CFO Released

Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Saturday that it will continue asserting its rights in the judicial proceeding in the United States after its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, was released.

“We look forward to seeing Meng Wanzhou returning home safely to be reunited with her family. Huawei will continue to defend itself against the allegations in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York,” the company stated.

The Huawei chief financial officer was released on Friday, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Justice Department. She admitted the cover-up of violations of sanctions against Iran in exchange for withdrawing the request for her extradition from Canada.

Meng is currently on her way from Canada to China.

The US Justice Department reported that the Attorney’s Office continued to prepare for the trial against Huawei, despite the withdrawal of the extradition request for its CFO.

The Huawei executive was arrested in Canada at the US request in December 2018 on charges of violating Iran sanctions. She was later placed under house arrest on a 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.9 million) bail and with an obligation to wear a GPS bracelet and pay for her own security. She spent over 1,000 days under house arrest.