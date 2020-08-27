Rescued illegal immigrants are seen in Tajura, eastern Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 18, 2020. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that Libyan Coast Guard rescued more than 300 illegal immigrants off the Libyan coast on Monday. More than 1,500 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast so far in 2020, said the IOM. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
A Hungarian driver was arrested on the highway en route towards Austria for carrying 24 illegal migrants on his truck, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported on Thursday.

“Hungarian police stopped a truck on the M1 motorway in the Gyor area on Thursday morning in a coordinated action covering four counties,” MTI quoted a statement from the local police in western Hungary.

Most of the migrants onboard are believed to be Syrian and Afghan nationals, according to the statement.
“As the passengers of the vehicle could not prove the legality of their stay in Hungary and their identity in a credible way, the police arrested the driver and the foreigners,” said the statement.

After interrogation, illegal migrants will be escorted back to the southern border of Hungary in accordance with the Hungarian legislation, and proceedings will be initiated against the driver for human trafficking, the statement concluded.

After the 2015 migrant crisis, the Hungarian government had a fence built along the southern border of the country to stop the flow of refugees.

