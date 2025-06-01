Industry Warns Ghana’s Cashew Board Risks Duplicating Tree Crop Authority

Plans to establish a dedicated Cashew Development Board face industry pushback over potential overlap with Ghana’s existing Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA).

Savannah & Sahel Commodities CEO Senyo Kpelly cautioned that creating a new entity could fragment governance rather than strengthen the sector, arguing for enhanced coordination under the TCDA framework instead.

“The move risks institutional duplication when we need unified capacity-building,” Kpelly told The High Street Journal, emphasizing that success requires regional policy alignment with cashew producers like Côte d’Ivoire, modern processing technology, and global branding to compete with Vietnam and India. He stressed any new structure must prioritize innovation, by-product utilization, and carbon market linkages beyond price management.

The critique follows President John Mahama’s pledge to create both a national processing factory and the board to boost local economies. “Cashew sustains rural livelihoods,” Mahama stated, positioning the initiative as key to fair pricing, value addition, and agricultural industrialization through job-creating local processing.

This policy clash highlights a critical tension: while political commitments seek sector-specific solutions, industry demands pragmatic consolidation of resources within Ghana’s established agricultural governance architecture.