Nudity has become a topical issue in the country. One would have expected our authorities in charge of ensuring it is brought to the barest minimum discharge their duties creditably.

However, this hasn’t been the case in Ghana until the recent event that landed Poloo behind bars. As a result, the younger generation sees nudity as the easiest way to attain stardom. Today, some of the so-called bloggers take delight in interviewing ladies with big boobs, ass just to mention but a few.

I believe as time goes on, we will even witness an interview with ladies who are completely naked considering the current cheap online journalism we’re experiencing. You never can tell. What a shame? Has journalism become this cheap? I don’t blame Akuapem Poloo entirely for her predicament. Besides, to an extent, she copied blindly. For some of us, who yearly donate to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, the plight of the inmates cannot be underestimated. It takes a lot of courage to be able to visit them and come out without shedding tears. I wouldn’t even want my worst enemy to be incarcerated. But, I believe in the rule of law and the aspect of justice for all.

Watching Poloo’s media address today, I found out that the prison has done one positive thing to her. That’s the aspect of changing her way of talking. What the centre couldn’t change was her way of dressing. One would have expected that, after her ordeal and being given a first-hand opportunity to address the nation, she would have worn something decent. But that wasn’t the case. This brings me to this question “is she really remorseful?”At least from her own submission, it was explicit that, she couldn’t even eat and that had led to her loss of weight. Fair enough.

Poloo must be admonished on the way she dresses. You can’t be a social nudity advocate and dress to kill. Who does that? I trust the likes of Yaa Jackson, Akua Saucy and their comrades in this game will learn a thing or two from Poloo’s incident. Why was the address geared towards bringing the President’s name into the picture as though her release was orchestrated by a certain Executive power? I think it’s high time we shun some of these unnecessary commentaries. It doesn’t portray a good image on our governance system.

Nonetheless, I think Poloo has experienced a life without freedom & one with freedom. The ultimate question remains “is she really remorseful? ”

