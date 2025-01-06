Italy in Advanced Talks with SpaceX for €1.5 Billion Secure Communications Deal

The Italian government is reportedly nearing a €1.5 billion agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a five-year contract to provide secure communications services for government personnel and military personnel.

This deal, in its advanced stages, aims to enhance Italy’s communications infrastructure, particularly during emergencies like terrorist attacks and natural disasters.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed contract includes the provision of encrypted phone and internet services for Italian government employees, as well as direct-to-device (D2D) satellite capabilities. These services are designed to ensure reliable communication even when traditional telecom networks are unavailable, strengthening the country’s crisis response capabilities.

The deal has already received approval from Italy’s intelligence services and the defence ministry, indicating that it aligns with the country’s national security priorities. Despite initial delays in negotiations, attributed to concerns about the potential impact on local telecom operators, discussions gained significant momentum following a meeting between Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President-elect Donald Trump on January 4, 2025.

Musk’s close relationship with Trump is seen as a pivotal factor in pushing forward this high-profile collaboration, which is expected to strengthen US-Italy ties through strategic partnerships like this one. As the negotiations approach their final stages, the deal promises to enhance Italy’s technological capabilities and improve the security of its communication systems in critical situations.