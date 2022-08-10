Japan’s Government Resigns

The entire Japanese government has resigned, the Kyodo news agency reported.

A special meeting of the cabinet started at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 a.m. GMT). The new Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to be announced soon.

Originally, the government reshuffles were supposed to be carried out in early September, but now due to the intention to accelerate the promotion of his economic concept of “new capitalism”, the need to take action due to rising food and fuel prices, and in order to prepare in advance for the session of parliament, the prime minister decided to speed up the process of reshuffles in the government.