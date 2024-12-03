John Dramani Mahama Pledges to Address Economic Challenges if Elected President

Ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to addressing the current economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

Mahama, who is seeking a return to the presidency after his tenure from 2012 to 2017, outlined his plans for economic recovery and job creation in a post shared on his official Facebook page.

In his statement, Mahama emphasized that the NDC has a comprehensive plan to reset the country’s economy and improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians. “We have the plans to fix Ghana. We will remove unfair taxes, reset the economy and create new jobs,” he said, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to lead the country out of its economic difficulties.

One of the key proposals in the NDC’s strategy is the introduction of a 24-hour economy. Mahama explained that this initiative would help create more jobs and stimulate economic activity around the clock, particularly in sectors that rely on continuous production and services.

In addition to economic reforms, Mahama promised to focus on infrastructure development, healthcare, and human resource capacity building. “The NDC will deploy cost-effective strategies to expand infrastructure, upgrade existing medical facilities, train and motivate health workers to improve healthcare delivery,” he noted. He assured Ghanaians that the 24-hour economy would contribute to better healthcare for all, enhancing access to services and reducing the burden on medical facilities.

With just days remaining until the election, Mahama’s campaign has centered on a pledge to revitalize the economy, reduce the financial burdens on citizens, and ensure better public services across the country. His vision for Ghana’s future includes addressing both immediate challenges and long-term development goals, with a focus on the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

s.