Joint Police-Military Operation Uncovers Weapons in Nkwanta South Amid Escalating Violence

A joint police and military operation in Nkwanta South, a municipality in Ghana’s Oti Region, has uncovered a significant cache of weapons, including firearms, cartridges, and knives, as part of efforts to address a rapidly intensifying conflict.

Launched on January 18, the operation is a direct response to growing violence in the area, believed to be linked to a long-standing land dispute between tribal factions.

At least 16 individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest, and investigations into illegal arms possession and related criminal activity are ongoing. Tensions have been mounting in the region for weeks, with the situation turning deadly on January 15 when unidentified gunmen opened fire on residents, killing several and injuring others. In the aftermath, homes were torched, displacing families and leaving the community in turmoil.

The joint security operation has been hailed by many residents as a much-needed intervention, but the scars of the conflict remain. Grief-stricken survivors are now calling for justice for the victims, urging both the government and local authorities to ensure accountability and prevent further violence.

While the operation continues, authorities have promised to maintain a heightened presence in the region until peace is fully restored. For now, the people of Nkwanta South are left to grapple with the devastating consequences of the violence, which has highlighted the dangers of unresolved disputes and the need for swift and decisive action.