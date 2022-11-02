Joseph Commey Tipped To Be Named 2022 SWAG Amateur Boxer Of The Year

Every serious sportsman or women in Ghana looks forward to win the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Award at the end of the year.

This year 2022, the major international sports programmes were the World Athletics Championship in the USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joseph Commey aka ‘Jaguar’ represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and he is one boxer who could have won the gold in boxing at his weight division, but he was hit with Malaria and could not reach his target, thus settling for silver.

The product of Black Panthers Gym has not given up at the amateur level as he wants to represent Ghana at the 13th African Games to be hosted in Accra, and go to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

He believes getting the prestigious SWAG Award will motivate and inspire him to realize him goals and ambition.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he won fought four opponents and achieved the silver medal as compared to other Ghanaian medalists who got less bouts.

His manager, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye said he knows the SWAG to comprise men and women of integrity who have rewarded deserving sports personalities on merit over the past 40 years.

He said last year, one of his products, Alfred Lamptey won the SWAG Best Professioal Boxers of the year, and he was glad, and once again he is looking forward to another award because his gym, coached by Eben Adjei produces real champions.

The next SWAG Awards Night has been fixed for December or early January, and sports fans are looking forward to another wonderful and colourful event.