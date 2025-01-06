Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader After Nearly a Decade as Prime Minister

In a major shift in Canadian politics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, after nearly ten years at the helm.

In a press conference held in Ottawa, Trudeau stated that he would remain as Prime Minister until a new leader is elected but emphasized that the country deserves “a real choice” at the upcoming election. His decision comes after growing pressure from both within his own party and from political observers across the nation.

Trudeau’s leadership has been increasingly scrutinized, particularly following the sudden resignation of his longtime ally and Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, in December. Trudeau had hoped Freeland would continue in her role as finance minister, but she opted to step down, further escalating calls for his departure. While Trudeau refrained from revealing the specifics of his private conversation with Freeland, he acknowledged the difficulty of losing such a close partner in government.

The prorogation of Parliament until March 24 is a strategic move to allow the Liberal Party time to select a new leader and prepare for the next election. With Trudeau’s resignation, the party faces a period of transition, and questions remain about who will step up to lead it into the next chapter.

Trudeau’s resignation marks the end of a transformative era in Canadian politics, one that saw the country through a series of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery efforts, and an evolving international landscape. While his tenure was not without its controversies, Trudeau’s departure leaves an indelible mark on the political landscape, and the forthcoming leadership change will shape the future direction of the Liberal Party.