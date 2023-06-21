K. T. Hammond inaugurates grant committee 

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry has inaugurated a seven-member Grant committee for the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

The inauguration is in line with the World Bank-funded Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP) Implementation Manual.

The committee will be responsible for approving or rejecting grant requests from MSMEs applying for various grants and technical assistance under the project.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, the Minister tasked the Grant Committee to undertake their duties dispassionately, fairly and with an open mind.

The GEA is a Technical Implementing Agencies (TIA) of the GETP, which is one of the government’s initiatives to promote private investments and firm growth in non-resource-based sectors.

GEA is implementing Sub-component 3.2 of the GETP and is responsible for the implementation of the Project’s flagship programme, the SME High Growth Programme, and other Technical Assistance and grant programmes.

The Grant Committee will also have oversight over other Technical Assistance (TA) and Grant programmes.

These include the SME High Growth Programme to support productivity and competitiveness; Youth in MSME Programme – targeting MSMEs owned by young people between the ages of 18 and 35.

Other programmes include the Women MSME Programme, exclusively for female-owned enterprises ranging from Micro to Medium sized firms and the Persons With Disability (PWD) Enterprise Support Programme.