Kadjebi Health Directorate distributes logistics to enhance health delivery

The Kadjebi Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has distributed assorted medical equipment, laptops and motor-bikes to the health facilities in the district to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items valued at GH₵162,000.00 include nine Doppler, nine Hb meter, three Scan machine, three suctioning machine, five Mapuka motor-bike, two Jungle motor-bike, five BP apparatus and 10 laptops.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services,at a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the health facilities in the district, said the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) provided the funds for the procurement of the logistics.

Nana Takyi said the main objective of KOFIH was to ensure that the health of the child and mother was adequately improved in their area of work.

He said the five Mapuka Motor-bikes would be handed over to the Kadjebi, Ahamansu, Pose-Cement, Pampawie and Dodo-Amanfrom Health Centres for their antenatal care (ANC) services.

The District Director said the bikes, especially the Jungle, would also be used to visit hard-to-reach communities to improve immunization coverage of children, home visits and family planning programmes.

Nana Takyi said these activities would have a positive impact on health delivery in the District.

On Scan machines, he said hitherto, pregnant women who came to Kadjebi Clinic for scanning had to be referred to either Jasikan District Hospital or Worawora Government Hospital for such service.

However, with the new machines, it would help the clinic to take care of clients, who needed such services.

He said five midwives had been trained to operate the machines.

Nana Takyi advised the beneficiaries to handle the items with care to prolong their lifespan and cautioned against the misuse of the motor-bikes.

The District Director said ten out of the eighteen health facilities in the district would benefit from the items while the remaining would get their items next year.