UDS confers Doctorate Degree on former MD of Stanbic Bank

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has conferred a Doctorate Degree on Naa Alhassan Andani, former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Ghana for his enormous contribution to the development of the banking industry.

In a citation, the UDS said: “The conferment of the award is in recognition of your ingenious and astute measures in the growth and development of the banking industry in and outside the shores of Ghana.”

“It is also for your exemplary and courageous innovation in functional generational entrepreneurship and for your visionary, passionate and transformational leadership.”

The award was conferred on him during the 22nd Congregation of the UDS, held at the Tamale Campus on Saturday.

A total of 7,293 students, who completed various post-graduate, graduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes during the 2020/2021 academic year, graduated.

Professor Wayo Seini, the Chairman of the Governing Council of UDS, who decorated Naa Andani, congratulated him for his numerous contributions to the development of the country.

It must be noted that Naa Andani’s brother from the Andan Family in Dagbon, gave out the land for the construction of the UDS, while Naa Andani set up a GHc200,000.00 Endowment Fund at the University to support students.

He also instituted two important awards at the University; Best Medical Student, and Best Agricultural Economics Student, each receiving an equivalent of 1,000 dollars.

Naa Andani, who is also Chief of Pishigu in the Dagbon Kingdom, dedicated the award to the entire Andan Family, saying it recognised the contribution of the Andan Family to the development of society.

He expressed gratitude to the Academic Board, the University Council and the Administration of the UDS for the honour.

“The University is living up to its anthem; Knowledge for Service, and practicalising knowledge. As a global University, they have recognised service, they have recognised practicalising education and in living up to their anthem, they conferred on me this award,” he said.

“I am grateful to all my employers, who have over the years, given me opportunities to serve. All of my colleagues, who have taught me a lot. Most importantly, I have been a customer service person and my customers have taught me more than any university would have ever taught me.”

Naa Andani spoke about the Endowment Fund that he set up at the UDS, saying: “In consultation with the Andan Family, it was decided that the Family would create an endowment fund that would immortalise the pioneering educational roles of our brothers and also their leadership, not just of our nuclear family but the lot of other underprivileged people in the north and across the country. So, we agreed to set up the Endowment Fund of GHc100,000.00.”

“This award was announced to me whilst I was still in active service at Standard Bank.”

“ Stanbic Bank, Ghana has a unique offering; whenever a staff member embarks on a social responsibility, they would match that social responsibility. So, it is appropriate that I mention that Standard Bank, living up to that reputation, decided today to also match the GHc100,000.00 that the family put in the Endowment Fund, bringing the total to GHc200.000.00.”