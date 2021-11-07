MTN wins big at CIMG Awards 2021

This year’s Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Marketing Performance Awards was all about MTN Ghana, as it scooped the three most coveted awards of the night.

It was the 32nd edition of the awards, and MTN Ghana retained its CIMG Hall of Fame Award for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh was adjudged Marketing Man of the year 2020. Selorm was not around to receive his award as he was in the US delivering a keynote on “Dare to Dream” at the 28th Wharton Africa Business Forum at Pennsylvania University on the same night of the awards event.

Meanwhile, the CEO of MTN MobileMoney Limited, Eli Hini and walked away with the prestigious Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2020. Eli was present to receive his award.

In addition to the three topmost awards for the night, MTN Ghana’s Covid-19 face mask campaign, dubbed “Wear it For Me” was adjudged New Media Campaign of the Year.

The company congratulates Selorm, Eli and all MTNers, while dedicating the awards to all its stakeholders.

