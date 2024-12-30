Kelvyn Boy Responds to Stonebwoy’s Allegations of Murder Intent

Musician Kelvyn Boy has strongly reacted to recent claims made by his former mentor, Stonebwoy, who accused him of having intentions to kill him.

In an interview, Kelvyn Boy expressed his shock and disbelief over the accusation, emphasizing that it does not make sense for an “Ayigbe man” (Stonebwoy) to claim that an “Akan man” (Kelvyn Boy) intended to harm him.

The allegations have left Kelvyn Boy stunned, particularly since he believes that Stonebwoy has consistently worked to undermine his career and prevent him from reaching the heights of success he aspires to. He questioned why, despite their past mentor-mentee relationship, Stonebwoy would make such a serious accusation.

In response, Kelvyn Boy stated that the comments made about him were defamatory and libelous. He made it clear that he would not let the matter slide and would take appropriate action. The heated exchange between the two artists, who once collaborated, is now at the center of controversy, raising questions about the dynamics of their past relationship and the impact of such claims on their reputations.

By their deeds we shall know their true colour… pic.twitter.com/P4okC7WR3e — Trendiest 💫 (@kelvynboymusic_) December 30, 2024