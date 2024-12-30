Police Officers Challenge Illegal Transfer Process in Court

Abdul Issifu, the legal counsel representing a group of police officers, has outlined the central issue in their ongoing legal battle during a recent interview.

Speaking on GHOne, Issifu explained that the officers are in court to contest what they believe to be an illegal transfer process and to ensure adherence to both constitutional and police service regulations regarding personnel movement.

“The reason why we are in court is to challenge an illegal transfer and to ensure that the constitutional and police service regulations are respected when it comes to movement and allocation of tasks,” Issifu stated.

At the heart of the dispute is the claim that these transfers were executed without the approval of the National Transfer Board, as mandated by Police Service Regulation 38. This regulation stipulates that any transfer must be validated by the National Transfer Board, which is meant to include senior officers such as the Director of CID, Director of Welfare, and Director of Criminal Investigations.

Issifu further raised concerns about the process, noting that it is the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who has unilaterally assumed the authority to carry out these transfers. “The transfer board is supposed to comprise senior officers from various divisions, but that is not the case,” Issifu explained. “It is the IGP, Dan Parikh, who has allocated to himself the power to make these transfers.”

The officers are challenging the legitimacy of this procedure, arguing that it undermines established protocols and could have serious implications for the fairness and transparency of personnel movements within the police service. As the case unfolds, attention will be on whether the court upholds the existing regulations and what this may mean for the future of police service governance in Ghana.