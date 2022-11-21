Ken Dapaah says Ghana is making radicalisation, insurgency impossible

Mr Albert Ken Dapaah, Minister for National Security, says stringent measures are in place to make insurgency and radicalisation of the citizenry difficult.

He said Ghana had adopted “kinetic measures and non-kinetic strategies” to ward off terrorists from mobilising and radicalising the youth.

“As part of what we call the kinetic measures which involve the use of security forces and the military, we also have the kinetic strategies, which require that we make life more comfortable for those who live in the border areas,” he stated.

Mr Ken Dapaah said this during the Minister’s Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information ahead of the Ministerial conference involving Ministers of Security, Foreign Affairs and Defense to deepen collaborations in tackling the threats.

The Minister said with a comfortable life for those at the border areas, it would be quite difficult for elements of terrorism to influence them.

He said most terrorists took advantage of ungoverned spaces in countries and that the Ministry together with other forces had closed down on such spaces in the country.

“Even in the very limited areas that there is not government presence like the police stations and local development structures, the traditional leaders do help a lot,” Mr Ken Depaah said.

He said in the unlikely event that some people tried to carry out attacks in the country, Ghana would respond effectively.

The Ministerial conference was born out of the Accra Initiative, started in September 2017, with the desire of the Heads of States of some West African countries to strengthen collaboration and intelligence between their security services.

This was done through the exchange of operational information and intelligence to tackle the security situations and jihadists activities in the Sahel regions.

The initiative has seven-member States – Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger and Togo, with Nigeria to join.