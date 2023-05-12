Kenya launches gender, climate vulnerabilities hotspot mapping

Kenya on Wednesday launched the gender and climate change vulnerabilities hotspot mapping exercise in order to promote gender-responsive planning and decision-making in the country’s fight against climate change.

Veronica Nduva, principal secretary in the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, told journalists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the two-month exercise will provide data that is important in climate action because it will enable policymakers and other stakeholders to identify appropriate policies and programs based on actual needs.

“This mapping exercise will aid in providing data for implementation of some of the government’s nine-point agenda for women, particularly aspects around a clean, safe environment and energy sources as well as secure land rights for all, among others,” Nduva said.

She noted that an inter-agency team drawn from the various key institutions in Kenya will undertake the exercise.

Nduva observed that despite Kenya’s progressive legislative framework, there are still challenges in addressing gender inequalities across sectors, which are exacerbated by climate change.

She revealed that once successfully completed, the hotspot mapping will form a strong basis for future interventions in climate change actions from a gender perspective, thus enhancing climate change mitigation and adaptation. Enditem