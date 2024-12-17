Kenyan Court Sentences Man to 50 Years for Murder of Gay Rights Activist Edwin Kiptoo

A Kenyan court has sentenced Jacktone Odhiambo to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering gay rights activist Edwin Kiptoo nearly two years ago.

Kiptoo’s death in early 2023 shocked the LGBTQ community in Kenya, a nation where homosexuality remains illegal and widely taboo.

Kiptoo’s body was discovered in a metal box in Eldoret, a city in western Kenya. Odhiambo, who was believed to have been in a relationship with Kiptoo, was found guilty of murder earlier this month.

“Yes, my client has been sentenced to 50 years’ imprisonment. At the moment I have not received any instructions to appeal,” Odhiambo’s lawyer, Sammy Mathai, confirmed in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

Odhiambo had denied the charges when he was first arraigned in early February 2023.

In Kenya, gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in prison, though enforcement of this law is relatively rare.