Kick-off time for Super Clash rescheduled

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled the kick-off time of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 24 game between Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

The match scheduled for Sunday, April 10, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was originally scheduled to kick off at 6:00pm, but has now been scheduled to 3:00pm.

The decision follows an advise from the Ghana Police Service, who raised security concerns over the initial time for the match.

A statement from the GFA said, the Match Coordination meeting would be held at 10 am on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium and urged all stakeholders to take note.