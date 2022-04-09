Kidzhouse Media Production organizes kids’ day out at Borteymen

Kidzhouse Media Production, producers of ‘Mmofrawe, a YouTube Kids Channel,’ on Saturday, organized an entertainment show for children in Borteyman in the Tema West Municipality.

The show which was a form of education through entertainment (edutainment) saw the children had fun while acquiring basic skills such as drawing, acting, public speaking, and socializing with their peers.

Ms. Stella Darley Tweneboah, Executive President of Kidzhouse Production, told the Ghana News Agency that ‘Mmofrawe in your neighborhood’ was instituted to help engage the kids more as it made it easier for them to just walk to a spot in the area to play, interact with other kids, have fun and learn new things.

Ms. Tweneboah who is also the Managing Partner of ‘Mmofrawe Channel’ said the kids were also recognized and given some prizes for participating in the various competition.

She urged parents to encourage their children to participate in extracurricular activities, saying such activities could either be outdoor or indoor adding that providing the kids with the needed resources and play items help develop their talents.

She indicated that it would also enable them to learn how to manage their time, lookout for ways to improve their craft, as well as learn to make decisions in the spur of the moment.

According to her participating in competitions and challenging activities help children to learn to appreciate and cheer on others who were doing well in the various games, a virtue they would need in their adulthood and working lives.

“Developing the natural talents of children is very important because it helps them know themselves better, recognize their strengths and weaknesses early enough, so they can work on it where necessary or improve on the strengths and know how to use them,” she added.

Ms. Tweneboah said having the passion to develop their natural talents from childhood put them in a better position to make things happen in the future as they build their confidence and some level of independence through that.

All the kids received some lessons in career guidance using the arts, painting, and photography.

Apart from having their faces painted to express their inner feelings, the kids also played on the bouncy castles, and trampolines, and engaged in running around, ball throwing, dancing, organ playing, and singing.

The ‘Mmofrawe School’s Challenge’ (MSC) was also launched as an initiative to award kids who would step out of their comfort zone to partake in various projects like singing, writing, poetry, painting, playing of instruments, acting, among others anytime the team visited a neighborhood.