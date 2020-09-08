It is a hypnotic Afrobeat song guaranteed to get your feet moving, period!

Right from the intro, Knii’s Afro chant and Asian flavoured response set the mood for this head=bobbing dance track.

The rhythm drives you to move whether you want to or not!

And Coded’s unique hype style weaves in and out adding the right amount of spice to the groove.

Listen to Fantastic and love it!

Fantastic featuring Coded (4X) was produced by Knii Lante and mixed by Genius Selection.