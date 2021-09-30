KNUST builds capacity of website managers to enhance visibility of activities

Website managers drawn from the various Colleges, Faculties and Departments of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have undergone a two-day capacity-building training course for efficient work.

The programme, organized under the supervision of the University Relations Office (URO), was intended to expose the website managers to the realities and demands of their jobs as pertained to the activities of the various units.

“A lot of things are happening at the various Colleges, Faculties and Departments, and most of these things go unnoticed,” Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, on the side-lines of the programme.

According to him, the University, as part of its plan to enhance the visibility of research and project works, emerging scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements, had decided to sharpen the skills of website managers as they sought to inform the people.

The participants were schooled on how to identify the various sources of news, information-gathering and analysis as well as broadcast writing style.

Additionally, they were taught some journalistic writing styles such as identifying a lead and headline of a story, identifying a house style, interviewing techniques for writing and mechanics of style and grammar.

Dr Bekoe indicated that building the professional competence of the website managers was a priority for the authorities.

This was against the backdrop of the fact that the University was a knowledge-based society, where information was considered an essential commodity, the URO said.

Some of the participating website managers, in an interview, lauded the Management of the University for creating the platform for them to refresh their knowledge.

They promised to adhere to the guidelines taught them in the discharge of their duties.

Experts serving as resource persons were Dr Daniel Nkrumah, of the KNUST Languages and Communication Sciences Department, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, a multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, and Mr. Daniel Kenu, Ashanti Regional Editor of ‘The Daily Graphic’ newspaper.