Kofi Adams Reflects on the Loss of Jerry John Rawlings: A Mentor and Guide to Ghana

In a heartfelt interview on Lawson TV, Kofi Adams, the former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), shared his deep sense of loss following the passing of his close friend and mentor, Jerry John Rawlings.

The conversation highlighted the profound impact Rawlings had on Adams and on Ghana’s political and societal landscape.

Adams struggled to find the right words to express the weight of Rawlings’ absence. “The word ‘missed’ doesn’t quite cover it,” Adams said, his voice thick with emotion. “Rawlings was more than a leader. He was a compass, guiding us through moments of uncertainty. His absence leaves a void we can all feel, especially now.”

Reflecting on the timing of Rawlings’ death, which occurred just days before the 2020 general elections, Adams wondered how the political and social landscape of Ghana might have unfolded differently had Rawlings still been alive. “We’re in a time of moral and societal decline,” he remarked. “If he were here, I have no doubt he would have spoken out and pushed for accountability. But perhaps there’s a divine reason for his departure. Maybe he was spared the heartbreak of witnessing how far we’ve strayed from his ideals.”

Adams went on to recount an anecdote that encapsulated Rawlings’ character. He remembered a day when Rawlings, on his way to an official engagement, noticed a firebreak along the roadside that had not been properly managed. “He stopped the convoy immediately and ensured the fire was completely extinguished before continuing his journey. That was who he was—meticulous, caring, and deeply committed to order and safety,” Adams said with a nostalgic smile, paying tribute to the former president’s sense of responsibility and discipline.

As Adams reflected on the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings, it was clear that Rawlings’ influence on Ghana, especially through the revolution he led and his tenure as president, has left an enduring mark on the nation and on those who worked closely with him.