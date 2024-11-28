Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Kofi Adams Reflects on the Loss of Jerry John Rawlings: A Mentor and Guide to Ghana

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    In a heartfelt interview on Lawson TV, Kofi Adams, the former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), shared his deep sense of loss following the passing of his close friend and mentor, Jerry John Rawlings.

    The conversation highlighted the profound impact Rawlings had on Adams and on Ghana’s political and societal landscape.

    Adams struggled to find the right words to express the weight of Rawlings’ absence. “The word ‘missed’ doesn’t quite cover it,” Adams said, his voice thick with emotion. “Rawlings was more than a leader. He was a compass, guiding us through moments of uncertainty. His absence leaves a void we can all feel, especially now.”

    Reflecting on the timing of Rawlings’ death, which occurred just days before the 2020 general elections, Adams wondered how the political and social landscape of Ghana might have unfolded differently had Rawlings still been alive. “We’re in a time of moral and societal decline,” he remarked. “If he were here, I have no doubt he would have spoken out and pushed for accountability. But perhaps there’s a divine reason for his departure. Maybe he was spared the heartbreak of witnessing how far we’ve strayed from his ideals.”

    Adams went on to recount an anecdote that encapsulated Rawlings’ character. He remembered a day when Rawlings, on his way to an official engagement, noticed a firebreak along the roadside that had not been properly managed. “He stopped the convoy immediately and ensured the fire was completely extinguished before continuing his journey. That was who he was—meticulous, caring, and deeply committed to order and safety,” Adams said with a nostalgic smile, paying tribute to the former president’s sense of responsibility and discipline.

    As Adams reflected on the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings, it was clear that Rawlings’ influence on Ghana, especially through the revolution he led and his tenure as president, has left an enduring mark on the nation and on those who worked closely with him.

    Previous article
    Kwabena Agyapong Endorses Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Presidency, Calls for NPP Unity Ahead of Elections
    Next article
    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Urges Guan Constituency to Hold NPP Accountable for Denied Representation
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) proudly recognized the...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

    Science 0
    The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) proudly recognized the...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE